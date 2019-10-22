2020 Westby Snowflake Royalty

Members of the 2020 Westby Snowflake Ski & Golf Club Royalty include (from left) First Attendant Trista Rumppe, Queen Cheyanne Nash and Second Attendant Emma Wedwick.

 Contributed photo

Cheyanne Nash, the daughter of  Brian and Ashley Nash, is the 2020 Westby Snowflake Queen. She and her court -- First Attendant Trista Rumppe, daughter of Steven and Dawn Rumppe, and Second Attendant Emma Wedwick, daughter of Branden and Danielle Wedwick -- were crowned Saturday at the Westby Community Room.

The 2019 Snowflake Royalty -- Queen Lexi Thelen, First Attendant Theresa Wintersdorf and Second Attendant Mattie Wood -- said farewell during the coronation.

The 2020 Royalty will reign from October 2019 to October 2020. The Royalty will reign over the 97th annual Snowflake Ski Tournament scheduled for Friday, Jan. 31 and Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. The Junior Jump is slated for Jan. 4, 2020. Both events are held in Timber Coulee, County Road P, Westby.

In addition to reigning over the ski jumps, the new Royalty will represent the city of Westby and the Snowflake Ski & Golf Club at many events and parades.

2020 Snowflake Royalty and 2019 Royalty

The 2020 Snowflake Royalty (front, from left) First Attendant Trista Rumppe, Queen Cheyanne Nash and Second Attendant Emma Wedwick pose for a photo with the 2019 Royalty (back) Queen Lexi Thelen, First Attendant Theresa Wintersdorf and Second Attendant Mattie Wood.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

