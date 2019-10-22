Cheyanne Nash, the daughter of Brian and Ashley Nash, is the 2020 Westby Snowflake Queen. She and her court -- First Attendant Trista Rumppe, daughter of Steven and Dawn Rumppe, and Second Attendant Emma Wedwick, daughter of Branden and Danielle Wedwick -- were crowned Saturday at the Westby Community Room.
The 2019 Snowflake Royalty -- Queen Lexi Thelen, First Attendant Theresa Wintersdorf and Second Attendant Mattie Wood -- said farewell during the coronation.
The 2020 Royalty will reign from October 2019 to October 2020. The Royalty will reign over the 97th annual Snowflake Ski Tournament scheduled for Friday, Jan. 31 and Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. The Junior Jump is slated for Jan. 4, 2020. Both events are held in Timber Coulee, County Road P, Westby.
In addition to reigning over the ski jumps, the new Royalty will represent the city of Westby and the Snowflake Ski & Golf Club at many events and parades.
