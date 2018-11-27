Westby residents will have an opportunity to relive a piece of the city’s history Dec. 2 by re-enacting an event from 1926.
In 1926, and other years, some very adventure-minded Westby citizens erected a large tree in the middle of State and Main streets during the holiday season. In the 1920s traffic in this area was a lot less dense than compared to today.
When History Alive Project President, Dave Amundson of Westby, came upon a picture of the tree, the organization decided to re-enact this happening. Doing this speaks to the History alive Project’s mission statement: “We create ‘out of the box’ projects to discover and maintain our area’s history for community members of all ages.” On Dec. 17, 2017, the first annual re-enactment was held, and about 30 people showed up for a group photo and then enjoyed learning about this event; very few present even knew it ever happened.
On Dec. 2, people are again invited to join the short re-enactment. A tree, not nearly as tall as the one used in 1926 or 2017, will again be placed at the streets’ intersection. Meet at 3:30 p.m. across the street from Dregne’s. Again a group photo will be taken and the assembled group will learn a little bit about the 1926 photo and then enjoy light refreshments.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.