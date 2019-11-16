‘Tis the season to be jolly! Join us for the Christmas Walk on Dec. 15 from noon-4 p.m. to benefit the Cashton Memorial Library. Five area homes will be decorated for the holidays for all to enjoy.
Doug and Heather Olson at 8241 Oakdale Ave, Jill Peterson at 7367 State Hwy. 33, Mike and Erin Klinkner at 408 Coe St., Lyle and Kelly Schaller at 815 Wisconsin St. and Vernel Vesbach at E8871 Reo Ave., Westby, will open their homes and share the holiday spirit with those attending.
The cost is $10 per attendee. Tickets will be available at the Gala on Dec. 7 and at the library prior to the event on Dec. 15. People attending each home will have the opportunity to win a door prize at the library following the walk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.