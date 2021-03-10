City of Westby plans to open swimming pool, have Park & Rec program

The city of Westby is planning to open the swimming pool and have a summer Park and Rec program in 2021.
“So far we are planning for a normal year,” Mayor Danny Helgerson said. He added that the city will be ready to readjust at the last minute if COVID-19 dictates.
He said the city is seeking applications for manager(s) and lifeguards for the 2021 pool season, and will help cover the cost of training.
Helgerson said sign-up dates for Park and Rec T-ball, softball and baseball will be announced later.
