City of Westby to offer a modified youth baseball, softball program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The city of Westby will be offering a modified youth baseball/softball program beginning July 6.

This will be a four-week program offering 10U, 12U and 14U baseball and softball. The focus will be on fundamental skill development, with the potential to work toward scrimmages or possibly a couple games in the latter half of July.

This program is open to residents of the city of Westby and non-resident past participants. Non-residents who have not previously participated in the City of Westby Youth Baseball/Softball Program will be considered on a first-come, first-serve basis to fill any openings that remain.

Registration forms, guidelines, etc. can be picked up at Westby City Hall. All forms and waivers are due by Friday, June 26.

Information and updates regarding the City of Westby Summer Baseball/Softball Program will be posted on the following Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/City-of-Westby-Youth-BaseballSoft…/

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0