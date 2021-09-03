Clara Bekkedal wedding dress,hat an example of 1920s fashion

There are special artifacts and then there are really special artifacts. And then there are the OMG artifacts! History Alive Project is very very grateful to the Bekkedal family as it was recently given this beautiful wedding dress worn by Clara Bekkedal.

Clara, the wife of Lloyd Bekkedal, was married in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Aug, 12, 1922. The style for her dress was all of the rage at the time. Ordered from Paris, France, it is not the color one would normally think of as today’s “wedding dress color,” as it is a rich muted shade of green. The entire bodice is enhanced with many pleats; the dropped waist is accented with two matching-color Bakelite sewn-on clips.

And the hat? Yes! The dark blue velvet-like hat with its flashy dark blue feathers was worn with the dress on her special day.

The dress and hat are now on display at the HAP “History Hus” located at 218 N. Main St., Westby.

