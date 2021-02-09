Cold temperatures, COVID-19 don't stop Westby's Snowflake Ski Jump Tournament

The temperature may have been in the single digits, Saturday, but that didn’t stop folks from taking in the 98th annual Snowflake Ski Jump Tournament in Timber Coulee near Westby.

Saturday, which featured the Snowflake Invitational Competition, started with opening training from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by the opening ceremonies at the base of the 65-meter hill and ski jumping on the 5-, 10-, 20-, 40- and 65-meter hills.

During the opening ceremonies, the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse ROTC Color Guard presented the colors; the 2021 Westby Snowflake Royalty First Attendant Trista Rumppe, Queen Cheyenne Nash and Second Attendant Emma Wedwick led the Pledge of Allegiance, sang the national anthem and led “The Ski Jumper’s Song”; and Nash read the “Ski Jumper’s Prayer.”

Gold Button honorees -- Arne Haugen, Ivan Olson and Bruce Stefferud – all of whom passed away in 2020 – were recognized for their longtime connection with the ski club.

Snowflake Ski Club announced this year’s Jump Master, Russ Holte, during the opening ceremonies. Holte, his father, and his grandfather have a long history with the Snowflake Ski Club. Holte was president in 1975 and was secretary of the club for 22 years. He worked with clubs across the Midwest to promote ski jumping and cross-country skiing.