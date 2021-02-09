Cold temperatures, COVID-19 don't stop Westby's Snowflake Ski Jump Tournament

The temperature may have been in the single digits, Saturday, but that didn’t stop folks from taking in the 98th annual Snowflake Ski Jump Tournament in Timber Coulee near Westby.
Saturday, which featured the Snowflake Invitational Competition, started with opening training from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by the opening ceremonies at the base of the 65-meter hill and ski jumping on the 5-, 10-, 20-, 40- and 65-meter hills.
During the opening ceremonies, the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse ROTC Color Guard presented the colors; the 2021 Westby Snowflake Royalty First Attendant Trista Rumppe, Queen Cheyenne Nash and Second Attendant Emma Wedwick led the Pledge of Allegiance, sang the national anthem and led “The Ski Jumper’s Song”; and Nash read the “Ski Jumper’s Prayer.”
Gold Button honorees -- Arne Haugen, Ivan Olson and Bruce Stefferud – all of whom passed away in 2020 – were recognized for their longtime connection with the ski club.
Snowflake Ski Club announced this year’s Jump Master, Russ Holte, during the opening ceremonies. Holte, his father, and his grandfather have a long history with the Snowflake Ski Club. Holte was president in 1975 and was secretary of the club for 22 years. He worked with clubs across the Midwest to promote ski jumping and cross-country skiing.
Holte is the second person to be named Jump Master. The Jump Master award honors a living member of the Snowflake Ski Club who has shown a lifetime of dedication to the club. Trygve Thompson was the 2020 Jump Master.
Westby Mayor Danny Helgerson and Snowflake President Tom Ellefson shared words of welcome and expressed appreciation for all of the volunteers and those who came to watch the competition.
The two-day event was different than it has been in the past due to COVID-19. The tournament was held on the junior jumps, with the main event held on the 65-meter hill. The clubhouse and Westby Rod and Club were closed to the public. Tailgating was allowed with CDC guidelines of social distancing and masks advised. There wasn't a dance, no alcohol sales or vendors on site; however, there was food available for purchase. Food stand sales benefited the Snowflake Ski Club.
According to Saturday’s hill data, the temperature was 3 degrees, hill conditions were cloudy (later it was mostly sunny) and the wind was light.
Friday night featured the Snowflake Open, with jumpers competing on the 65-meter hill. According to Friday’s hill data, hill conditions were clear, and the temperature was 3 degrees.
Friday, Feb. 5
Snowflake Open
65-meter hill
U16 Male
First: Nathan Krotz, Minneapolis Ski Club, total 211.2; second: Stewart Gundry, Flying Eagles Ski Club, total 196.4; third: Payton Swanson, Itasca Ski Club, total 85.1.
U20 Female
First: Anna Zigman, Minneapolis Ski Club, total 172.5; second: Sophia Schreiner, Snowflake Ski Club, total 163.7; third: Charlotte Ripp, Cloquet Ski Club, total 136.
U20 Male
First: Carter Lee, Flying Eagles Ski Club, total 204; second: Logan Gundry, Flying Eagles Ski Club, 167.9; third: Jacob Fuller, Norge Ski Club, 147.5.
Masters
First: Tony Benzie, Flying Eagles Ski Club, total 130.5.
Saturday, Feb. 6
98th annual Snowflake Invitational
5-meter hill
U6 Female
First: Evelyn Kuehl, Flying Eagles Ski Club, total 171.
5-meter hill
U8 Male
First: Ethan Kuehl, Flying Eagles Ski Club, 206.5; second: Jace Johnson, Norge Ski Club, total; 201.5; third: Jackson Janczak, Norge Ski Club, total; 148.5.
10-meter hill
U10 Female
First: Lucia Hassrick, Blackhawk Ski Club, total 168.3; second: Zoey Pleotis, Norge Ski Club, total 160.7; third; Caroline Janczak, Norge Ski Club, total 140.2; fourth: Sadie Johnson, Norge Ski Club, total 137.8.
10-meter hill
U10 Male
First: Ethan Kuehl, Flying Eagles Ski Club, total 185.5; second: Kalian Erickson-Nichols, Snowflake Ski Club, total 174.4; third: Boone Keenan, Blackhawk Ski Club, total 146; fourth: Jace Johnson, Norge Ski Club, total 145.6.
20-meter hill
U12 Female
First: Lucia Hassrick, Blackhawk Ski Club, total 149.3; second: Ashlyn Sunde, Flying Eagles Ski Club, total 119.9
20-meter hill
U12 Male
First: Simon Walker, Blackhawk Ski Club, total 155.7; second: Lincoln Mackey, Itasca Ski Club, total 151.7.
20-meter hill
Open Female
First: Berit Bakk-Hansen, Norge Ski Club, total 127.5
20-meter hill
Open Male
Leo Houle, Itasca Ski Club, total 133.9; second: Logan Mackey, Itasca Ski Club, total 124.2
40-meter hill
U14 Female
First: Annie Misurek, Flying Eagles Club, total 101.9
40-meter hill
U14 Male
First: Tristen, McLynn, Itasca Ski Club, total 141.7; second: Cubbie Danielson, Itasca Ski Club, total 106.1; Elijah Gundry, Flying Eagles Ski Club, total 101.1; third: Simon Walker, Blackhawk Ski Club, total 69.8
40-meter hill
Open Female
First: Liesel Bakk-Hansen, Norge Ski Club, total 67.2
40-meter hill
Open Male
First: Connor Swanson, Itasca Ski Club, total 122.9; Hayden Kinstler, Flying Eagles Ski Club, total 60.9
65-meter hill
U16 Female
First: Estella Hassrick, Blackhawk Ski Club, total 149.5
65-meter hill
U16 Male
First: Nathan Krotz, Minneapolis Ski Club, total 211.1
65-meter hill
U20 Female
First: Anna Zigman, Minneapolis Ski Club, total 193.8; second: Sophia Schreiner, Snowflake Ski Club, total 165.4; third: Charlotte Ripp, Cloquet, total 146.5
65-meter hill
U20 Male
Carter Lee, Flying Eagles Ski Club, total 219.4; second: Woody Waugh, Cloquet Ski Club, total 205.8; third: Logan Gundry, Flying Eagles Ski Club, total 186.6; fourth: Jacob Fuller, Norge Ski Club, total 165.1; fifth: Karl Thompson, Cloquet, total 156.4
65-meter hill
Masters
First: August Schini, Snowflake Ski Club, total 195.3; second: Tony Benzie, Eau Claire Ski Club, total 186.5