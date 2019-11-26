In order to increase the efficiency and completeness of snow removal in the village, Coon Valley has adopted a winter snow parking ordinance. The purpose of the ordinance is to allow maintenance workers to completely clean the driving portion and one side’s parking portion without weaving around vehicles, leaving drifts in various places, and having to pass over the streets multiple times, as was necessary when the 12-hour parking rule following a snowfall was previously in effect.
Effective now through March 31 are the following requirements:
- On even-numbered calendar days, from 12:01 a.m. until 8 a.m., any vehicles parked on village streets must be parked on the side with even-numbered addresses. On odd-numbered calendar days from 12:01 a.m. until 8 a.m., any vehicles parked on village streets must be parked on the side of the street with odd-numbered addresses. This is effective each year starting Nov. 15 and is in force daily through March 31.
- In the business district on Central Avene (U.S. Hwy. 14) between Old Mill Road on the west and Babcock Street on the east, the rule is different: No vehicle is allowed to be parked on either side of Central Avenue between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m. following a snowfall. These rules are in effect regardless of how much snow falls.
The police department will be enforcing the ordinance any time vehicles are parked in violation of the above rules potentially in the way of any snow plowing. Please be mindful of the new ordinance to help keep the streets clean for vehicles, pedestrians, and parking.
The ordinance was approved Nov. 12.
