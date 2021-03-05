Coon Valley American Legion Post 116 turns 100

During the early years, Mathison said, meetings were held in homes and businesses. Later on they were held in a room located in the old Village Hall. In 1951 the post purchased the building on Central Avenue which now houses Legacy Grill & Saloon and had its meeting room on the second floor.

In 1966 a ground-breaking ceremony was held at the Legion Hall’s current location, 105 Park St. Over the years additions were made to the building. In 1989 the banquet hall was added and in 1997 a new kitchen was built. The hall was made new again after it was repaired following the flooding in 2018.

Over the years, Post 116 members have taken on leadership roles at the state and national level. In 1997, Roger Mathison was the State Commander and in 2013 he was appointed Wisconsin American Legion Baseball Commissioner; he is also on the National Convention Commission, which decides on the location of the national convention. Wayne Kuester was State Vice-Commander in 1978 and was State Commander of the Sons of the American Legion from 1986-1988. Frank Mathison was the State Historian for four years – 2001, 2002, 2010 and 2012. John Thurk was the State Vice-Commander in 2015.