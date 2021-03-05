Coon Valley American Legion Post 116 turns 100 years old this month, and member Frank Mathison has put together a history book to mark the anniversary.
Mathison, who’s the post’s historian, has worked on the book for more than a year. “When lockdown started last winter, I remember one stretch when I worked on the book for 61 days straight, eight to 10 hours per day.” He added that he has been collecting the post’s history for years.
The finished product is total of 900 pages – 474 in volume one and 426 in volume two.
Mathison said the post hopes to hold a banquet celebrating the 100th anniversary in the summer or fall, coronavirus permitting.
Legion Post 116The post charter was issued March 1, 1921, with the following charter members: Ingman Bakkestuen, Julius A. Bjornstad, Nels A. Nordstrom, Arthur A. Ronken, John S. Nelson, Clarence B. Moen, George J. Ihle, Morton B. Lund, Arthur S. Blihoved, Earle J. Spellum, John Berg, Sr., Carl T.K. Moen, Oscar W. Nordstrom, Nels O. Neprud, commander, and Clifford O. Veldey, adjutant.
May 3, 1928 was the permanent charter, with the following permanent charter members: Eddie Kerska, Wenzel Koula, John Kraabel, Palmer Lee, Clarence B. Moen, Rueben Moen, Thorwal Moilien, John S. Nelson, Nels Neprud, Edwin Nesset, Nels Nordstrom, Oscar Nordstrom, Walter Smeby, Ira C. Tiedeman, C.O. Veldey, Wm. Zimmerman, Herman Bakkum, Eddie Bakkum, Carl M. Bakkestuen, John Berg, Sr., O.E. Benell, Julius A. Bjornstad, Evan Blaske, Art Blihovde, Lloyd Brye, Hans Dauve, Anton Gustavson, Melvin Hanson, Carl Hagen, Thos. M. Hofslien, Haakon Hoff, Emil Ihle, Oscar E. Ihle, Alf Johnson, Charley B. Johnson, Fred Johnson and Melvin Jorgenson.
During the early years, Mathison said, meetings were held in homes and businesses. Later on they were held in a room located in the old Village Hall. In 1951 the post purchased the building on Central Avenue which now houses Legacy Grill & Saloon and had its meeting room on the second floor.
In 1966 a ground-breaking ceremony was held at the Legion Hall’s current location, 105 Park St. Over the years additions were made to the building. In 1989 the banquet hall was added and in 1997 a new kitchen was built. The hall was made new again after it was repaired following the flooding in 2018.
Over the years, Post 116 members have taken on leadership roles at the state and national level. In 1997, Roger Mathison was the State Commander and in 2013 he was appointed Wisconsin American Legion Baseball Commissioner; he is also on the National Convention Commission, which decides on the location of the national convention. Wayne Kuester was State Vice-Commander in 1978 and was State Commander of the Sons of the American Legion from 1986-1988. Frank Mathison was the State Historian for four years – 2001, 2002, 2010 and 2012. John Thurk was the State Vice-Commander in 2015.
Frank Mathison said the goal is to have 173 members; currently the post has 163 paid members. The 2021 officers leading the membership include Historian Frank Mathison, 2nd Vice-Commander Wesley Guy, 3rd Vice-Commander Mike Callan, 1st Vice-Commander Chuck Lind, Service Officer Harlan Helseth, Commander Mike “Fuzzy” Miller, Finance Officer Roger Mathison, Sergeant-at-Arms Dan Hofslien, Chaplain Riley McCraken and Adjutant Charlie Nelson.
Frank Mathison said the post sponsors and participates in numerous community projects. The post brings Santa Claus to Coon Valley Elementary School in a non-pandemic year, conducts the Veterans Day programs at CVES and participates in the Westby Area High School Veterans Day program, supports American Legion baseball, organizes the Memorial Day program (this has been done since 1922), sponsors Badger Boys State each year, conducts military funerals, pays for the village’s Main Street flags when they need to be replaced, presents American Legion Scholarship Medals to winners in the eighth grade at Westby Middle School, sends delegates to the district, state and national conventions, and hosts chicken-ques and pancake meals to fund the post’s projects,
In addition, every November the post goes to the Tomah VA and conducts “Nite at the Races” for the patients. “It’s a fun night where we help conduct films with dog or horse races and provide prizes to the patients plus lunch,” Frank Mathison said.
The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 116 has 46 members. The 2021 officers are Advisor Lee Nerison, 2nd Vice-Commander Brad Role, Sergeant-at-Arms Brian Berg, Treasurer Darin Berg, Commander Cal Manske, 1st Vice-Commander Mike Miller and Advisor Charlie Nelson.
Legion Auxiliary Unit 116
The American Legion Auxiliary Coon Valley Post No. 116 held its first meeting May 5, 1927. The membership included Mrs. O.E. Bennell, Mrs. E.P. Ihle, Mrs. Nels Nordstrom, Mrs. Anton Nordstrom, Mrs. Arthur Halvorsen, Miss Josie Berg, Mrs. A. Spellum, Mrs. H.J. Erickson, Mrs. M. Jorgenson, Mrs. Zimmerman, Mrs. N. Hanson and Mrs. Joe Sedevie. The auxiliary held its second meeting May 19, 1927, with additional members Mrs. Edward Kerska, Mrs. Thomas Hofslien, Mrs. C.O. Veldey, Mrs. Lloyd Brye, Miss Hilda Bjornstad and Miss Maud Anderson.
Coon Valley Auxiliary Unit 116 officers for 2021 are Historian Joyce Temp, Vice President Julie Nelson, President Madeline Grethel, Chaplain and Sergeant-at-Arms Mary Elsen, Treasurer Nancy Miller, Membership Chairperson Gloria Freitag and Secretary Ellie Brye. Currently there are 50 auxiliary members.
