The Coon Valley Village Board discussed a number of items at its meeting, Tuesday, Dec. 11.
Southwest Sanitation will be going to weekly recycling pickup for Coon Valley starting Jan. 7, 2018. Trash and recycling will now be picked up at the same time on Monday.
“Trash and recycling will be able to be done with one truck, this will be very nice,” Williamson said.
Coon Valley joined the communities of Stoddard and Genoa who also have weekly recycling pickup with Southwest Sanitation.
The board discussed options for developing Rod Ofte’s Nordik Hills Development.
“He’s got 40 acres by town, where future development could go,” Village Clerk and Treasurer Renita Williamson said.
The area east of Coon Valley Elementary School could be developed to allow the village to expand.
“Checking into it further, it was voted to refer the matter to the village attorney,” Williamson said.
The application for the Section 404-Hazard Mitigation Grant program was denied. The denial was on the basis of too many projects. The grant would have helped to continue repairs from this year’s damaging floods.
“We applied for the grant to raise the lift stations,” Williamson said.
A phosphorous report for the sewer plant was given by James Makepeace of Makepeace Engineering. Levels of phosphorous average 3.8 milligrams per liter, when levels should be 3.3 milligrams per liter.
“We just need an additional trench, not anything major” Williamson said. “Construction has to be completed by next year, end of June. We’re good, we can meet it.”
