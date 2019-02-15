The Coon Valley Village Board approved the recommended sewer rate increases to go into effect April 1 at its meeting Feb 12. The base rate increased 50 cents to $18 per quarter, and an increase of $1.34 to $8.03 per 1,000 gallons used.
A resolution to purchase Koenig Real Estate, LLC land back following a recommendation from the Industrial Development Board was approved. The land is off of Old Mill Road in the industrial park and is about an acre.
“This way we create a process to get it sold and resold,” Renita Williamson, village clerk/treasurer said.
The Board approved to pay the overbid amount of $5,000 to Tomah Environmental Contractors for the work done on the Second Street manhole. The original overbid amount was for $7,646.
The revised amount was discussed and agreed upon with Randy Murdock, president of TEC at the Water, Lights, Sewer, and Disposal Plant Committee meeting, Jan 29.
The original bid amount was for $11,906 for work to be done on the Second Street manhole and the Nelson Street Loop manhole. Paying the original bid amount was approved at the January Village Board meeting, but action needed to be taken on resolving the overbid amount.
The village of Coon Valley will contract with three companies for sewer work on a labor and materials basis. Badger Environmental and Earthworks, TEC, and Lepke Trucking and Excavating LLC will be contacted if the need arises.
“They’ve all worked on the village before, so that’s nice,” Williamson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.