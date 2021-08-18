Coon Valley Board discusses flooding

The Village Board of Coon Valley discussed the Aug. 7 flood at its regular meeting, Tuesday, Aug. 10.
The village will clean Veterans Memorial Park in time for the Coon Creek Canoe Races, which are scheduled for Aug. 28. Clerk-Treasurer Renita Williamson said the Coon Valley Business Association will clean the picnic tables, Peterson Electric will fix the electrical system and the parking lot will be repaired.
In a phone call on Aug. 12, Williamson said the village spent money to raise the lift station, and there were no sewer backups in residents’ basements with this most recent flood. When the lift station was raised, she said John Langaard with the public works department asked to have a valve installed that would shut off the water to the park, preventing the water from the bathrooms from going to the lift station. She said raising the lift station and installing the shutoff valve to the park worked to prevent the backups.
The village board also discussed what to do with the park in the future. Williamson said the board will have to decide on what to do with the park in the future.
Flood waters reached the new gazebo, which was constructed closer to the ballfield and has a cantilevered deck, but it wasn’t damaged. Williamson said fencing outlets around the ballfield allowed flood waters to flow more freely and the wire didn’t get destroyed. She said the fence at the far end of the ballfield did go down, but can be repaired.
This spring, the village purchased a used concession trailer for the ballpark. It was pulled out of the park and placed by the village hall before the park was flooded Aug. 7. Williamson said that was another change in the park that worked. If the old concession stand had been repaired, Williamson said, it would have been damaged again. There were also floods in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
The board also discussed the portion of Valley View Estates Lane off Hwy. 162 that was ripped out by flooding, the damaged parking lot in the park and a wet spot on the Village Hall floor.
Williamson said Village President Karl Henrichsen said the public works, police department and office personnel did a good job helping with the flood. He is going to contact representatives and will request another town hall meeting.
Trustees established the procedure to fill Trustee Jon Lee’s term of office. Lee passed away July 24. The village is looking for a Coon Valley resident to fill the board trustee position for the remaining term of office ending April 2022.
The person is required to attend the monthly village board meetings the second Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. The trustee will be on three committees that meet as needed.
Interested village residents are invited to submit a paragraph on why they want to be on the Coon Valley board by Monday, Sept. 13, to P.O. Box 129, Coon Valley, WI 54623-0129, office drop box at 205 Anderson St. or email: cvclerk@mwt.net.
Trustees discussed installing a dog park as recommended by the Park Board. Decisions need to be made regarding the type of fencing, the size of the park and the location. Williamson said it will be discussed at budget time.
There was also a discussion on purchasing tablets for board members and having board email addresses. Williamson said a lot of the members thought the tablets were a good idea and a way to cut down on paper.
