Coon Valley Board discusses flooding

The Village Board of Coon Valley discussed the Aug. 7 flood at its regular meeting, Tuesday, Aug. 10.

The village will clean Veterans Memorial Park in time for the Coon Creek Canoe Races, which are scheduled for Aug. 28. Clerk-Treasurer Renita Williamson said the Coon Valley Business Association will clean the picnic tables, Peterson Electric will fix the electrical system and the parking lot will be repaired.

In a phone call on Aug. 12, Williamson said the village spent money to raise the lift station, and there were no sewer backups in residents’ basements with this most recent flood. When the lift station was raised, she said John Langaard with the public works department asked to have a valve installed that would shut off the water to the park, preventing the water from the bathrooms from going to the lift station. She said raising the lift station and installing the shutoff valve to the park worked to prevent the backups.

The village board also discussed what to do with the park in the future. Williamson said the board will have to decide on what to do with the park in the future.