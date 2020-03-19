Coon Valley Business Association cancels events

Out of concern for the health and safety for the community and based on the governor’s orders and the CDC guidelines, the Coon Valley Business Association is taking the following actions:

The CVBA meeting on April 6; members will begin communicating as a group in an online format.

Bingo scheduled for April 9 is canceled.

Troutfest will not be held on May 9. The Troutfest Committee will announce a new festival date in the coming weeks.

"Our businesses are complying with federal and state guidance and will continue to serve our community," said CVBA Chairperson Geoff Lenser. "Our priority is the health and safety of our community. We will continue to monitor developing information regarding this coronavirus and provide updates."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0