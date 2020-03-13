Coon Valley Business Association postpones strategic planning meeting due to COVID-19 concerns

The Coon Valley Business Association is postponing the strategic planning meeting originally scheduled to be held at the Coon Valley American Legion on Monday, March 23.

Geoff Lenser, chairperson of the Coon Valley Business, said in a press release March 13, the postponement is a precautionary measure for the community in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and is based on recommendations from the Wisconsin Department of Health and Human Services to limit large gatherings.

"Our priority is the health and safety of our community," Lenser said. "We will continue to monitor developing information and reschedule this event when appropriate."

