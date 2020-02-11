Coon Valley Business Association to host strategic planning session

The purpose of this strategic planning session, facilitated by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, is to take input from all concerned residents and businesses in Coon Valley. Participants will identify strengths, weaknesses, threats and opportunities to the community; prioritize community issues that need attention short-term and long-term; and establish goals and strategies to further business development and quality of life for the community and business district into the future.

“We know we have a great deal of work to do to secure a prosperous future for our business district, but if we don’t know where or how to get there, we won’t succeed," said CVBA President Geoff Lenser. "We will have no way to measure our success or failure. But it takes the entire community to do well for the businesses to do well. CVBA needs to hear input from everyone as we focus our limited resources to the right projects going forward."