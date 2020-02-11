Coon Valley Business Association to host strategic planning session

The village of Coon Valley’s business association is conducting a strategic planning session at the Coon Valley American Legion, Monday, March 23, from 5:30-8 p.m.
The purpose of this strategic planning session, facilitated by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, is to take input from all concerned residents and businesses in Coon Valley. Participants will identify strengths, weaknesses, threats and opportunities to the community; prioritize community issues that need attention short-term and long-term; and establish goals and strategies to further business development and quality of life for the community and business district into the future.
Specifically, participants will have as goals these examples:
- Flood mitigation, business retention and expansion program.
- Beatification, updated comprehensive plan.
- Find funding sources for these and other programs we identify.
- Preliminary strategies will be established for these goals to move us all forward.
“We know we have a great deal of work to do to secure a prosperous future for our business district, but if we don’t know where or how to get there, we won’t succeed," said CVBA President Geoff Lenser. "We will have no way to measure our success or failure. But it takes the entire community to do well for the businesses to do well. CVBA needs to hear input from everyone as we focus our limited resources to the right projects going forward."
“When we say everyone is invited to this strategic planning session, we mean everyone," said CVBA Treasurer Beth Servais. "Elected officials from the village, town and county, churches, businesses big and small, the schools, young folks (who will inherit the village), community elders, anyone. We are all stakeholders in our community. Everyone gets a voice on the goals and strategies to how their community and business district will succeed.”
In 2019, the village, through the Coon Valley Business Association, was one of a small group of communities chosen by the WEDC to participate in the Connect Communities program. According to the WEDC, the Connect Communities Program, “helps local leaders leverage the unique assets of their downtowns and commercial districts, providing access to resources and networking opportunities to local leaders interested in starting a district revitalization effort.” Contact Mark Tallman, WEDC’s Regional Economic Development Director for additional information on Main Street or Connect Communities Programs at 608-210-6852.