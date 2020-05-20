Coon Valley cancels Memorial Day program, parade because of COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Each year we observe Memorial Day on the last Monday of May. However this year is not like every other. We are facing a crisis in our country, in our communities. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to change our lives to slow the spread of the disease.

And with every crisis we have new heroes. During the 9/11 attacks, they were the first responders running into burning and crumbling buildings as others ran out. Now the most visible heroes are the health care professionals who are risking their own lives to save others.

These heroes have much in common with the people we honor on Memorial Day – America’s fallen veterans. They are the men and women who sacrificed their own lives so others could live.

They are both elite and ordinary. They are elite in the sense of character, in the selfless act of giving their own lives for others. They are ordinary in the fact they represent the diverse nature of our country. They are rich and poor, black and white, male and female. They come from every ethnicity and background.