Coon Valley cancels Memorial Day program, parade because of COVID-19

Each year we observe Memorial Day on the last Monday of May. However this year is not like every other. We are facing a crisis in our country, in our communities. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to change our lives to slow the spread of the disease.
And with every crisis we have new heroes. During the 9/11 attacks, they were the first responders running into burning and crumbling buildings as others ran out. Now the most visible heroes are the health care professionals who are risking their own lives to save others.
These heroes have much in common with the people we honor on Memorial Day – America’s fallen veterans. They are the men and women who sacrificed their own lives so others could live.
They are both elite and ordinary. They are elite in the sense of character, in the selfless act of giving their own lives for others. They are ordinary in the fact they represent the diverse nature of our country. They are rich and poor, black and white, male and female. They come from every ethnicity and background.
As we celebrate the selfless and untiring performances of the healthcare workers during this pandemic, remember the military medics, doctors, and nurses who sacrificed their lives to treat others on the battlefield. Medics like Navy Reserve Corpsman Jack Williams who was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions at Iwo Jima 75 years ago, who used his body as a shield to protect others as he treated them. He was 20 years old.
We also remember Army nurse Lt. Sharon Lane who volunteered to serve in Vietnam. Her dedication was obvious as she worked 12 hours a day, seven days a week treating our wounded soldiers and captured Viet Cong. She was killed as a rocket struck her hospital on June 8, 1969. She was 25 years old.
Marine Cpl. Jason Dunham was a squad leader with the Third Battalion, 7th Marines in Iraq. On April 14, 2004 he threw himself on a grenade and tried to use his helmet to shield the blast, saving the rest of his unit. He was awarded the Medal of Honor posthumously for his gallantry, he died so other Marines could live.
Approximately one million men and women of the U.S. military have lost their lives in defense of our nation since the founding of this country. The military has heroes in every occupational field. At sea, on land, or in the air – military service requires great risk.
Not all have died from enemy fire. Some have died from diseases that have too often festered around war zones. Death from disease, accidents, and enemy fire are all casualties of war. Even when the enemy is an invisible virus or a microscopic germ, the sacrifices made were just as meaningful. In World War 1 America lost 46,000 soldiers to the flu, both home and abroad. The U.S. military has already lost service members to covid-19, as well as combat casualties, in countries throughout the world this year.
This Memorial Day is different in that we will not have the traditional parade and program in Coon Valley due to the social distancing required during this pandemic. While we do not have the program with the usual prayers and speeches, we can still honor those who sacrificed their lives while serving others. We can remember those from our area who gave of themselves for us, military veterans who we remember as our fathers, brothers, friends, and neighbors.
On the Coon Creek Veterans Memorial in Coon Valley, there are the names of 18 area men who paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the military:
- David R. Chase – Civil War;
- Peter Handson – Civil War;
- Clarence N. Hoff – WW I
- Selmer Lee – WW I;
- Ralph L. Moore – WW I
- Adolph Ouim – WW I;
- August F. Soucheck – WW I;
- W. Harding Hagen – WW II;
- Arnold L. Miller – WW II;
- Ingman Nordrum – WW II;
- Raymond Olson – WW II;
- Ervin Proksch – WW II;
- John Spellman – WW II;
- Victor Stafslien – WW II;
- Gordon Strangstalien – WW II;
- George Zink - WW II;
- Elmer Muenzenberger – Korea;
- Terry Lorenz – Vietnam.
May God bless them and their families. And may God bless you for remembering them this Memorial Day.
