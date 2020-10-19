Coon Valley, Chaseburg to have trick-or-treating

In Coon Valley, trick-or-treating will be held Saturday, Oct. 31, from 4 to 8 p.m. Renita Williamson, village clerk-treasurer, said the Village Board decided at its meeting Oct. 13 it’s up to residents and parents whether or not to have trick-or-treating. If residents don’t want to have trick-or-treaters at their door, they may turn off their porch lights.