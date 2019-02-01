Coon Valley’s Water, Lights, Sewer and Disposal Plant Committee voted Tuesday to propose a raise in sewer rates.
The committee proposed to raise sewer rates effective April 1. If approved by the Village Board, the base rate per quarter would be $18 and a $1.34 increase per 1,000 gallons used. The current base rate is $17.50.
“Do the little 3 percent increases so it doesn’t hurt as bad,” Renita Williamson, village treasurer/clerk, said.
The village hasn’t increased rates since July 2016.
“There’s increases all over and no matter what you look at we have to start somewhere,” Chairperson Richard Stegen said.
The committee approved to recommend to the Village Board to hire Badger Environmental and Earthworks, Inc. and/or Tomah Environment Contractors, Inc. for emergency water and sewer repairs.
“It’s good to have two on call as long as it’s time and materials,” committee member Roger Niedfeldt said.
If the need would arise, the companies would be paid on the basis of time and materials.
“We have Badger Environmental, we’ve got TEC, I would recommend we just go with the time and materials deal, and monitor things,” Stegen said. “I think what we can do is just have both of them on call, whoever can get here and just monitor everything.”
“We are kind of at their mercy when this breaks it’s good to get it fixed,” Niedfeldt said.
The motion included to have both companies on call and to look into Lepke Trucking and Excavating of Chaseburg to see if they would agree to a similar arrangement as well.
The committee is recommending to pay TEC $5,000 for the over bid amount to replace the manhole/pipe on Second Street. The revised amount was agreed upon by Randy Murdock, president of TEC, at the committee meeting.
The Village Board approved to pay the original bid amount of $11,906 at their last meeting, which was held Jan. 8. The total over bid amount was $7,646.
“I think it was lack of communication,” Stegen said. “I don’t think he’s dishonest about it, I just think the actual cost of the manholes were the same.”
