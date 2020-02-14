Coon Valley Elementary School to host 4-K preschool registration March 27
Coon Valley Elementary 4-K preschool registration will be held  Friday, March 27. Children must turn 4 years old by Sept. 1, 2020 to attend in the fall.

This is a day for parents to come to school and meet Mrs. Adam, the 4-K preschool teacher, and the rest of the staff, check out the 4-K preschool room, register their child for school, receive information about the 4-K preschool curriculum, materials, schedules and important dates, and also learn about available community services. Children will go through a play-based screening and have the opportunity for vision and hearing tests.

Call 452-3143 to set up an appointment time.

