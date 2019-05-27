The Coon Valley Fire and Rescue Street Dance will be held in the Coon Valley Village Hall parking lot, 108 Roosevelt St., Coon Valley, Saturday, June 1. Doors open at 5 p.m., with Music from 6-10 p.m.
Music will be performed by The Couleegans. Admission is free but donations are appreciated. Hot dogs and walking tacos will be served by Coon Creek Fire and Rescue volunteers, and beer, pop and water will be available.
Fire truck rides will be available for the kids (and adults). The fire station will be open during the dance, so people can stop in and see the department’s equipment
Check out the department on Facebook at Coon Valley Fire Department
