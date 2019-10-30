The annual Coon Valley Firefighter's Dance will be held at the Coon Valley Village Hall, 108 Roosevelt St., Coon Valley, Saturday, Nov. 2. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the dancing, with music by Leather and Lace, runs from 7-11 p.m.
Admission is free but donations are appreciated. Grilled chicken breast sandwiches will be served by Coon Creek Fire and Rescue volunteers, and beer and soda will be available. Door prizes will be awarded.
Proceeds from the dance will be put toward the purchase of equipment and training, with an emphasis on the purchase of battery-powered tools and extrication equipment.
The fire station will be open during the dance so community members can stop in and see the department's equipment.
Check out the department on Facebook at Coon Valley Fire Department https://m.facebook.com/events/819362991832242?sfnsn=mo
