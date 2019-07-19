The Coon Valley Business Association and Trout Unlimited are once again teaming up to sponsor Coon Creek Trout Fest in Coon Valley, Saturday, July 27, from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The ninth annual event features a wide variety of activities for all ages, including a pancake breakfast served at Coon Valley American Legion Post 116 from 8 a.m. to noon. Fishing for the children runs from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. along the banks of Coon Creek in Veterans Memorial Park. Fishing rules and regulations must be followed.
Events at the Coon Valley Village Hall include a vendor show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., kids games, bingo from 3-6 p.m., food and beverage, a bags tournament, and music from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with The Couleegans performing from 7-11 p.m.
There will also be the popular Trout Fest Bobber Races. Bobbers are available at these Coon Valley businesses – Chances Are, Donna’s Daughters, Fjord, Legacy, Stockyard and Thrifty Pickin’s for $2 per number. There is a 50/50 pay out and you need not be present to win; 500 will be sold per drawing.
Admission is free; however, there is a $2 cover charge for The Couleegans’ performance. For more information, go to the event’s Facebook page, facebook.com/cooncreektroutfest.
