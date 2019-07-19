{{featured_button_text}}

The Coon Valley Business Association and Trout Unlimited are once again teaming up to sponsor Coon Creek Trout Fest in Coon Valley, Saturday, July 27, from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The ninth annual event features a wide variety of activities for all ages, including a pancake breakfast served at Coon Valley American Legion Post 116 from 8 a.m. to noon. Fishing for the children runs from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. along the banks of Coon Creek in Veterans Memorial Park. Fishing rules and regulations must be followed.

Gone fishing!

Plenty of people from all over the Coulee Region fish along the banks of Coon Creek at Trout Fest in Coon Valley on July 28, 2018.

Events at the Coon Valley Village Hall include a vendor show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., kids games, bingo from 3-6 p.m., food and beverage, a bags tournament, and music from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with The Couleegans performing from 7-11 p.m.

First catch

Two-year-old Charlotte Schilling of Onalaska is thrilled with her first catch of the day fishing on the banks of Coon Creek at Coon Valley's Trout Fest in 2018.

There will also be the popular Trout Fest Bobber Races. Bobbers are available at these Coon Valley businesses – Chances Are, Donna’s Daughters, Fjord, Legacy, Stockyard and Thrifty Pickin’s for $2 per number. There is a 50/50 pay out and you need not be present to win; 500 will be sold per drawing.

Lunch

Jessi Pilger and her children, Jovie and Jase, enjoy a bite to eat in the Coon Valley Village Hall during Trout Fest 2018. Food and beverage will also be served at the Village Hall during this year's event, which is Saturday, July 27.

Admission is free; however, there is a $2 cover charge for The Couleegans’ performance. For more information, go to the event’s Facebook page, facebook.com/cooncreektroutfest.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

