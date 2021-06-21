 Skip to main content
Coon Valley hosts Trout Fest, dairy breakfast
Coon Valley hosts Trout Fest, dairy breakfast

People of all ages were drawn to Coon Valley, Saturday, for the Vernon County Dairy Breakfast and Coon Creek Trout Fest. Both events returned this year after having been canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The dairy breakfast was a drive-through event that included goodie bags and a petting zoo. The 10th annual Coon Creek Trout Fest had children, with the help of their adult companions, lining both sides of Coon Creek hoping to catch “a big one.” Trout Fest also featured music in Veterans Memorial Park by the Dan and Mary Sebranek Band, vendor booths in the American Legion Hall and a food stand.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

