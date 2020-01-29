Coon Valley is conducting income survey to determine street, utility projects

The village of Coon Valley is conducting a survey of the residents in several areas of the village to obtain income information which will help the village decide whether to apply for grant funds to make improvements to local streets and utilities. The project locations include:

A survey will be sent to all households within the proposed project limits. If you receive a survey, please complete your survey and return it in the enclosed envelope before Feb. 7. If the village does not receive adequate survey responses, it will not be eligible to apply for grant assistance. Your participation in this survey is important, but voluntary.