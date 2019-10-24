Coon Valley American Legion Post 116 will hold a “Monday Night Football Hamburger Special," Monday, Nov. 4, to raise money for its Flood Relief Fund. Serving hamburgers and fries for $5, and with an open bar, this is a way to support your “hometown team” and watch a good football game. Food will be available from 5-8 p.m.
If there is a good turnout, the Legion plans to make this a “First Monday Night” event monthly. In addition to the football game, there will be several members of the Westby High School basketball team on hand for a “meet and greet,” as the team prepares for its opening game against Sparta early in December. If you have not visited the Legion Hall since it was rebuilt after the 2018 flood, come and inspect the new look of the renovated home of the Coon Valley Legion – it really looks nice.
