Coon Valley Legion to host free reception for members of The American Legion Family, area veterans

To kick off the holiday season, Coon Valley American Legion Post 116 is having a free reception for all members of The American Legion Family and their spouses, as well as all area veterans and their spouses, Wednesday, Dec. 15.

The American Legion Family includes American Legion members, Auxiliary members, members of the Sons of The American Legion, and American Legion Riders.

A special invitation to attend is extended all area veterans and their spouses, especially those who served in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The social hour will begin at 6 p.m. with the packing of treat bags for the Coon Valley Elementary students and staff starting at 6:30 p.m. Refreshments and a light meal will be served for all in attendance after.

This is a chance for all veteran families to enjoy a night of comradery and to share holiday greetings, hosted by your fellow veterans.

