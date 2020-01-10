You are the owner of this article.
Coon Valley Legion
Coon Valley Legion

AED training

The Coon Valley Legion now has an AED (automated external defibrillator). Training was held in November. Pictured are (from left) Dan Hofslien, Chad Hofslien, Judy Hofslein, Jena Casper (trainer from Mayo), May Busch (trainer from Mayo), Ann Gilbertson (trainer from Mayo), Jeremy Mitoraj (trainer from Mayo) and Legion Commander Mike Miller.

 Angie Cina

The Coon Valley Legion Hall now has an AED (automated external defibrillator). An AED class was held during a meeting in November.

Money to purchase the AED came from two grants — one from Mayo Health System-La Crosse and another from Gundersen Health System. The Hofslein family donated money to make up the difference that wasn’t covered by the grants. The Hofslein family donated money toward the AED in memory Roger Hofslien, Dan Hofslien’s brother, who died in May of 2019.

Jena Casper of Westby completed the paperwork for both grants. Casper has also helped St. Peters Church in Chaseburg, Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Westby and Skogdalen Church, County Hwy. P, rural Westby, to obtain AEDs.

Casper’s involvement with helping get AEDs for local organizations began when she was at Skogdalen Church and someone had chest pain. She said they waited more than 30 minutes for an ambulance. “I thought this would be a long time to do CPR,” she said. “Thankfully it wasn’t needed at that time, but it prompted me to start the work to get an AED, which then I learned about the grants.”

Casper got involved with completing the paperwork for the Coon Valley Legion’s grants after she attended a family gathering at the Legion hall following the flooding in 2018. She overheard her great-uncle Arvid Holey mention that the Legion would be getting an AED in the future.

The arrival of the AED and the training were celebrated with a meal. The training was provided by employees from Mayo Health System-La Crosse.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

