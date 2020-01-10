The Coon Valley Legion Hall now has an AED (automated external defibrillator). An AED class was held during a meeting in November.

Money to purchase the AED came from two grants — one from Mayo Health System-La Crosse and another from Gundersen Health System. The Hofslein family donated money to make up the difference that wasn’t covered by the grants. The Hofslein family donated money toward the AED in memory Roger Hofslien, Dan Hofslien’s brother, who died in May of 2019.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jena Casper of Westby completed the paperwork for both grants. Casper has also helped St. Peters Church in Chaseburg, Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Westby and Skogdalen Church, County Hwy. P, rural Westby, to obtain AEDs.

Casper’s involvement with helping get AEDs for local organizations began when she was at Skogdalen Church and someone had chest pain. She said they waited more than 30 minutes for an ambulance. “I thought this would be a long time to do CPR,” she said. “Thankfully it wasn’t needed at that time, but it prompted me to start the work to get an AED, which then I learned about the grants.”