Coon Valley library announces new hours effective Feb. 1

One month into a new year in a new decade and Knutson Memorial Library is making plans for a lot of new programs and new ideas.

In order to better serve patrons, library staff is re-arranging open hours, beginning Feb. 1. The new hours will be Mondays 1-6 p.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays 1-8 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. These changes better reflect current usage patterns and will allow staff to provide more options for afternoon activities and programs for all ages. Every institution (and person) needs a change occasionally to spice things up and keep from getting stale.

Valentines Day is just around the corner. If you’re looking for something fun to surprise your special someone with consider purchasing raffle tickets for the “Honey for Your Honey” basket the Friends of KML will be giving away to the lucky winner on Feb. 10. Among the goodies included are fudge from the Valley Candy Company, wildflower honey from Wee Bee Acres, and candies from Lynn’s Candies in a beautiful basket provided by Coon Valley Dairy Supply. Tickets are one for $1 or six for $5, available at the Coon Valley library.

Also on Valentines Day, the library will be presenting a program on “Round Barns: Past and Present." Speaker Lyle Bernau will take you on a “tour” of round barns throughout the Midwest, touch on the fascinating history and reasoning behind their one-time popularity, and finally talk about building a round barn in the 21st century. Join us on Friday, Feb. 14, at 10:30 a.m. for this free program; coffee and refreshments will be provided. This program is sponsored by a grant from the Bader Philanthropies and the Winding Rivers Library System.

