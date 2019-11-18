There’s still time to get in the Ho-Ho-Holiday spirit early and support Knutson Memorial Library in Coon Valley by entering the Tabletop Christmas Tree Decorating Contest. It’s fun and easy – great for kids to do, as well as adults.
To begin, purchase a mini tree from the library for $5. Take it home and get as creative as you like with the decorations. Any lights must be battery-operated, though. Enjoy your tree at home until Dec. 1st... then bring it to the fun-filled Holiday Harmony fundraiser at the Coon Valley American Legion for display and anonymous judging by those present. Trees should be at the Legion by 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 1 to be eligible for judging; winners will be announced at 3:30 p.m.
Winners will be awarded a cash prize. The trees are yours to keep.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.