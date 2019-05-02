Do you like to cook and talk about food? Do you love to read cookbooks but often don’t have the time to make all those delicious recipes?
If you answered “yes” to either of those questions then Knutson Memorial Library’s new “What’s Cooking?” club might be for you. This group will meet once a month at the library in Coon Valley to share recipes and talk about food.
All you have to do is bring a prepared dish to share and the recipe/cookbook you used to prepare it.
Everyone will have a chance to sample an assortment of dishes while only having to prepare one. Make sure you come hungry.
There is not an assigned recipe or cookbook, but each month will have a theme. Just make a dish based on the monthly theme, bring your recipe and dish, and be ready to have a fun and interesting time.
The first meeting will be Wednesday, May 8, at 6:30 p.m. and the theme will be “A Touch of Citrus.”
Have fun looking for yummy desserts, main dishes, soups, or salads brightened up with a sunny tang of lemon, lime, or orange, and join us with your favorite option.
This program is free and open to the public. For more information about this program or other events offered by Knutson Memorial Library, call the library at 452-3757, or check out the library’s website, www.wrlsweb.org/coonvalley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.