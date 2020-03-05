Coon Valley library offers programs in March

March is here; spring is on its way. If you’re in the mood to get out and try something new, why not visit Knutson Memorial Library in Coon Valley and see what fun activities are on the calendar?

Do you like to cook and talk about food? Do you love to read cookbooks but often don’t have the time to make all those delicious recipes? If you answered “yes” to either of those questions then Knutson Memorial Library’s “What’s Cooking?” program might be for you. This group meets once a month at the library to share recipes and talk about food. On March 11 at 6:30 p.m., there will be a buffet of Irish cuisine; bring a prepared dish to share and the recipe/cookbook you used to prepare it. Everyone will have a chance to sample an assortment of dishes while only having to prepare one. Make sure you come hungry. This program is free and open to anyone who likes to cook and eat.

If you’re in the mood to listen to some good music, join the library’s Conversations with Coffee on Friday, March 13, at 10:30 a.m. Guest musician Greg Leighton will keep everyone entertained with stories and classic country music; there will also be coffee and “treats” to share. This free program was funded by a grant from Bader Philanthropies and the Winding Rivers Library System.