Coon Valley library offers programs to warm up winter

Welcome to 2022…and winter! Knutson Memorial Library is hoping to provide you with many options for passing the time during these cold, snowy days.

If you enjoy reading, you can join our 2022 Winter Reading Program – “Snow Place Like Home” and challenge yourself to check out and read 10 books between now and March 12. Each time you check out, you will be entered in the weekly drawing.

Stop in and pick up a jigsaw puzzle to complete at your own pace in the comfort of your own home…when you’re done you can return it and get another one. We have many different options to choose from. You might also want to check out some of the other fun take-home activities, such as experimenting with watercolors or pastels; everything you need is included. You can keep the art kits for one week and then return them and try something else…you might discover a new hobby! We also have a collection of games and activities to keep you engaged and involved.

Crafting is fun on your own, but sometimes you just need a little group inspiration. If so, our “Crafting Fun” program on Monday, Jan. 17 from 4 to 6 p.m. may be right up your alley. We will be painting a lovely wintry scene on wood panels. Join us for a fun and relaxing time creating something wonderful!

If you enjoy playing games with others, consider coming to Bunco on Jan. 19 at 2 p.m. Don’t be shy – even if you’ve never played before, this dice game is fun and easy to learn.

Visit the library on Jan. 21 at 10:30 for morning coffee and join us on an armchair adventure! There’s also sure to be plenty of time to chat with friends, old and new.

You can also mark your calendar (and possibly start perfecting your recipe) for the Friends of Knutson Memorial Library Chili Cook-Off on Feb. 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Coon Valley American Legion. If you have a sure-fire crowd-pleaser chili recipe, gather your friends/coworkers and sign up as a team to be a contestant; entry fee is $20 and the deadline to register is Feb. 17. If you have questions, or wish to sign up, please call Karen at the library (608-452-3757) or Chris Paulson (608-487-4479). The proceeds from the event will go towards the library “Libraries Transforming Communities” project which seeks to provide educational STEM activity kits for families to borrow and enjoy.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0