The monthly meeting of Knutson Memorial Library’s What’s Cooking? club will be Wednesday, June 12, at 6:30 p.m. The theme for this meeting is “Strawberry Fields”; enjoy finding a perfect recipe with that special summertime strawberry flavor.
If you are new to this group, don’t be afraid to join in. All you have to do is bring a prepared dish to share – and the recipe – based on the monthly theme. Everyone gets to sample each dish, but only has to prepare one. None of us are professional chefs or gourmet cooks…we simply like to cook, eat, and talk about food.
This program is free and open to the public. For more information about this program or other events offered by Knutson Memorial Library in Coon Valley, call the library at 452-3757, or go to www.wrlsweb.org/coonvalley.
