Coon Valley library sets adult programming

On Wednesday, July 21, at 2 p.m. we will resume playing Bunco at the library. Do you still remember how to play? If not, we will teach you! This fun dice game is easy to learn and fun to play. Join us for a relaxed afternoon with old friends – and maybe make some new ones.

Are you getting to the age when your balance isn’t as good as it used to be—especially on rough ground? Or maybe the aches and stiffness of arthritis is beginning to limit your range of motion. We will show you some easy, low-impact exercises that require little or no equipment and can be done at home that may help improve your balance and range of motion at our Mobility Fitness Class on Wednesday, July 28, at 2 p.m. The class will be led by Ryan Gregory, a student intern from UW-L majoring in health and fitness. Attendance is limited, so please call and let us know if you are coming.