Coon Valley library summer 'Tails & Tales' program to benefit Vernon County K-9 Unit

Can you believe it’s June already? Thank goodness this summer is looking more normal than last year! Knutson Memorial Library in Coon Valley is gearing up for summer with our “Tails & Tales” reading program which will give young readers a chance to help take care of Vernon County’s new K-9 friend, Dax, by reading.

For every four books a child reads at their reading level (pre-readers can be read to), they will earn one K-9 Buck which will go on the reading graph in the library, as well as a small prize to keep. The K-9 Bucks aren’t real money that you can spend, but at the end of summer the library Friends will donate an equal amount of real money to the Vernon County K-9 Unit to help keep Dax happy and healthy.