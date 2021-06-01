Coon Valley library summer 'Tails & Tales' program to benefit Vernon County K-9 Unit

Can you believe it’s June already? Thank goodness this summer is looking more normal than last year! Knutson Memorial Library in Coon Valley is gearing up for summer with our “Tails & Tales” reading program which will give young readers a chance to help take care of Vernon County’s new K-9 friend, Dax, by reading.
For every four books a child reads at their reading level (pre-readers can be read to), they will earn one K-9 Buck which will go on the reading graph in the library, as well as a small prize to keep. The K-9 Bucks aren’t real money that you can spend, but at the end of summer the library Friends will donate an equal amount of real money to the Vernon County K-9 Unit to help keep Dax happy and healthy.
The program begins June 7 and continues until Aug. 16 which will give you lots of time to earn “Bucks”; the top three readers will receive a special prize and everyone who participated will receive a thank-you certificate. Your child can sign up and log reading online by going to the library website, https://coonvalleylibrary.wrlsweb.org/ and clicking on the Beanstack icon (they will need to visit the library to add their bucks to the graph and receive their prizes) OR they can come to the library and pick up log sheets and check on their progress. While at the library they can also check out new books or games, see if they can make it through the “Crazy Maze” and grab the latest take-&-make craft kit!
Teens and adults can participate in “Book Bingo” at the library. To enter, stop by the library for a bingo card; complete a horizontal, vertical, or diagonal line to be entered into a drawing for a gift card to a local business. If you complete a “blackout” and turn in your card, you’ll be entered into a drawing for a grand prize! Only one card per person; readers are on their honor to actually read the books, but you may be asked a random question about your reading when you return your card. Book Bingo begins June 7 and ends Sept. 3.
For more information about any of the activities going on at Knutson Memorial Library this summer, please check our website, Facebook or Instagram page, stop in, or give us a call – 452-3757.