Are you looking for a place to go that will get you out of the house, give you something fun to do, keep your mind active, give you lots of social interaction, and not cost anything? You can find all of those things at the Coon Valley Library (and any other local library). Consider coming to “Conversations with Coffee” at Knutson Memorial Library on Friday, Aug. 16, at 10:30 a.m.
Participants will be “traveling” around Wisconsin, exploring some familiar – and maybe some unfamiliar – places to go in our state (and especially our region). If you have photos and memories of trips you have taken around Wisconsin, please bring them to share with all of us as these programs are designed to be fun, interactive, social occasions…just morning coffee with friends and neighbors.
The library is a great place to see old friends, meet new ones, and share ideas and experiences. If you have never visited our “place," having coffee with us is a great way to start exploring all the opportunities available to you at Knutson Memorial Library.
This program is free, with no registration required. For more information, call the library at 452-3757. To keep track of what is going on at Knutson Memorial Library, bookmark www.wrlsweb.org/coonvalley or “like” Knutson Memorial Library on Facebook.
