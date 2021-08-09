Coon Valley library to host scam program

Scams targeting the elderly have been increasing in recent years. Not only can they have a huge financial impact on the victim, they can also have a huge physical and emotional impact and lead to a diminished quality of life and the loss of independence.

Do you know how to recognize a likely scam attempt?

Do you know what to do if you or someone you care for has been scammed?

Do you know what scams are particularly prevalent in the area?

These questions will be tackled in the informational panel discussion organized by the Premier Referral Network and the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department and hosted by Knutson Memorial Library Aug. 13 at 10:30 a.m. The panel will consist of representatives from the sheriff’s department, a local CPA firm, a local bank, and an attorney, as well as Coon Valley’s policeman, Chief Welch. The program will take place at the Coon Valley Village Hall.

Call Knutson Memorial Library at 452-3757 or email Karen at cvlib@wrlsweb.org to register for this “hot topic” program. Coffee and cookies will be served.

