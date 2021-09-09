Coon Valley library to offer preschool story time

And, just like that summer is over and it’s September!

With the older kids back in school, bring your littles to Anna’s Preschool Storytime at the Coon Valley library on Sept. 17 at 10:30 a.m. There will be fun stories, games and a craft project. You’ll be able to grab one of our Owl Friends Take & Make kits for some at home fun, as well.

September is Library Card Sign-Up Month. If you don’t love the library yet, please visit us! Look around and see what’s here — we promise you’ll find something to love about Knutson Memorial Library. We’re also open to suggestions about what you would like to see and do at the library. We will be holding a community conversation around the topic, “What Can the Library Provide For You?” on Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m.; coffee and nibbles will be provided.

If you’re in the mood for a fun, fast, read, check out one of Wisconsin author Victoria Houston’s Loon Lake mysteries. You can attend the book discussion at the Coon Valley library on Sept. 28 at 2 or 7 p.m., and also mark your calendar for the author’s presentation at the Westby Performing Arts Center on Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.

Did you attend the Chaseburg or Coon Valley school in the 1960s or 1970s? We are searching for information about the “Little Brown Jug” PE competitions in the 1960s and 70s between the Chaseburg and Coon Valley schools. If you remember anything about those events, we would love to hear it! You can give us a call at 452-3757 or send us your memories by email to cvlib@wrlsweb.org. If you want to stop by the library, we would love to have an old-fashioned “visit” with you over a cup of coffee!

