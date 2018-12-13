Once again the Coon Valley Lions is sponsoring its annual Christmas tree fundraiser benefiting the Vernon County Food Pantry. As in the past, the Coon Valley Lions are matching the first $500 of donations. Last year, 89 contributors donated $11,924.29 for the food pantry. The goal each year is to raise at least one dollar more than the previous year. Thus the goal for this year is to raise at least $11,925.29.
The Christmas tree component of this project has evolved from the original venture when the Coon Valley Lions members set up and decorated a large Christmas tree donated by a local individual on a vacant lot in the heart of Coon Valley while collecting food pantry donations. Along with the large tree, various civic groups had decorated smaller trees surrounding the Lions tree. Donations to the food pantry were always the main focus of the project, however. Due to numerous issues over the years, the present day tree symbolizing the Christmas spirit of the Lions is an actual living tree planted just this past fall on the corner of Central Avenue (Hwy. 14/61) and Roosevelt Street in the corner of the Stockyard Grill and Saloon parking lot.
The Christmas tree was donated by Gerald and Sandra Johnson of rural Coon Valley and actually transplanted in November by Fred Eide of Viroqua using his large tree spade. Both Fred’s and the Johnsons’ donations of time and materials was greatly appreciated and are another example of the giving spirit of Christmas.
The living tree, although smaller than previous Lions Christmas trees, is lit each evening during Christmas with its new blue lights and decorations donated by Rod and Rita Erlandson, as all the lights used previously were lost in the flood this past summer. Each year the tree will be growing larger symbolizing the growing spirit of giving.
Donations to this project are continuing and any contributions can be made out to “Vernon County Food Pantry” for a tax-deductible donation. Also, since the Coon Valley Lions Club is not a 501c3 entity, donations made directly to them are not tax-deductible. Donations should be received by Dec. 31 to ensure that all families get the assistance they need during this holiday season.
The Coon Valley Lions will continue to recognize all donations on their project website at give.cvlions.org.
Since this is the ninth year of the project, the total raised in the previous years has totaled $62,950.91. Because the good pantry can purchase almost $18 of food for each dollar donated, this translates to more than $1 million of food distributed to the people of Vernon County needing help to feed their families.
