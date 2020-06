× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Coon Valley Lions helped make the last day of school on June 3 a little more special for the children at Coon Valley Elementary School.

Teachers and staff, along with members of the Coon Valley Lions Club, delivered sack lunches along with special prizes for students on the last day of the school year.

The Lions Club helped support this event with a $1,000 cash donation. Many Lions helped at the event as well.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0