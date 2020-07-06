Coon Valley man receives minor injuries in motorcycle vs. truck accident on Hwy. 14

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A Coon Valley man received minor injuries in a motorcycle vs. truck accident Wednesday, July 1, at 6:04 p.m. on U.S. Hwy. 14 east of Dahlen Lane.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Robert Placke, 35, of Lancaster was driving westbound in the right lane going up the west Coon Valley hill. Another westbound vehicle was approaching in the passing lane. A motorcycle operated by Chad Dunlavey, 41, of Coon Valley, attempted to pass Placke by cutting between the two vehicles. The motorcycle struck the left rear corner of Placke's truck and overturned.

Dunlavey was evaluated at the scene for minor injuries but declined transport to the hospital. Dunlavey was wearing a helmet.

The Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the Coon Valley Police Department, Coon Valley First Responders and Tri State Ambulance. The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

