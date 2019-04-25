The Coon Valley park volunteer work day, originally scheduled for this Saturday, April 27, has been reschedule for Saturday, May 11, because bad weather conditions are in the forecast. The start time remains the same, 9 a.m., depending on weather conditions.
Volunteers should bring rakes and shovels, and wear gloves and boots. Volunteers can say all day or as long as they can. Lunch is on one's own.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.