Coon Valley receives grant to replace water, sewer lines

The village of Coon Valley has been awarded up to a $1 million grant from the Wisconsin Department of Administration for a Community Development Block Grant-Public Facilities project. The grant will be used to replace utility pipes that are undersized, replace pipes from 1938, replace areas that have had multiple water main breaks and resolve sewer manhole issues next year.

The total project cost is about $3.4 million. The village’s required match is $622,106 to get the $1 million grant. Clerk-Treasurer Renita Williamson said repayment will be stretched over 40 years at 1.5% fixed interest. The majority of the current utility debt will be paid off before the loan payments start.

The project areas include the replacement of water and sewer lines on the 100, 200 and 300 blocks of Roosevelt Street, the 200 block of Fairbanks, Viking Street (Old Mill Road to Rose Street), Rose Street, Cardinal Street, Court Street, Lien Street (Old Mill Road to Fairbanks Street), the 300 and 400 blocks of Anderson Street, and the 100 and 200 blocks on School Street. In addition, at Well No. 3 a tank will be added and connected to the sewer system.

Williamson said the village started the grant application process more than a year ago. In February of this year, the village conducted an income survey and it showed areas of low to moderate income to receive the grant.

Williamson said the village is hoping to get the engineering and bidding done next spring and have the project begin sometime in the summer.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.