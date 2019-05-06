Were you affected by the flooding last August? Your story matters!
Knutson Memorial Library in Coon Valley is hosting a story collection workshop for the Driftless Writing Center’s “Stories from the Flood” project to help people affected by the flooding record and share their stories as part of the unique history of our area. Anyone who was affected by the flooding in any way has a story that we want to hear and record for future generations. This includes those who were directly affected certainly, but also those who helped evacuate people from their homes, those who helped with clean-up, village and county officials in the affected areas, and those who provided food, drinks, and hugs where they were needed most.
As part of the broader picture, sharing your story will help our communities make smarter plans to prevent future flooding — plans that take the interests of local residents into account; educate local, state, and national decision makers about what our region needs to survive and prosper in the face of increasingly variable weather; and document our area’s unique history and way of life for your neighbors and future generations. Personally, it will help you realize that your individual experience is part of a bigger picture and will help you reflect on what you’ve experienced and what you need going forward.
The story collection workshop at Knutson Memorial Library will be on Tuesday, May 14, from 6-8 p.m. Individuals are invited to share their stories in ways that feel comfortable to them. We will offer writing support, audio recording, and video recording options. If you have already written an account of your experiences, you can bring it along and add it to the collection. With your permission, your stories will be preserved in online archives and at the Vernon County Historical Society. For more information, contact Karen at the library by phone, 452-3757, or email, cvlib@wrlsweb.org.
The Driftless Writing Center, Inc. is a not-for-profit corporation operating in Viroqua. The Center provides literary and educational opportunities, readings, discussions, writing classes and workshops, as well as presentations of original writings by its members and the community at large. More information about this project, as well as dates for other workshops, and a form for online submissions can be found at their website www.wisconsinfloodstories.org.
