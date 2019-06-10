The project for this month’s “Crafting with Friends” night at Coon Valley's Knutson Memorial Library will be an American flag painting. The event takes place at the library Wednesday, June 19, from 5-7 p.m.
No artistic talent? No worries! Leaders of the crafting event will take you step-by-step through the process and the techniques are simple – you absolutely cannot mess this up. All supplies are provided; there will be different size canvases available, so hopefully there will be a size that will fit your space available, because you will want to display it proudly.
This program is free and open to the public. There is limited space available, so call 452-3757 in advance if you plan to attend.
