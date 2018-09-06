Coon Valley Strong! That’s how Legacy Bar and Grill business owner Geoff Lenser would describe the community of 700 after flash flooding devastated the village and surrounding area on Aug. 27 and 28. Mother Nature added insult to injury earlier this week with a second round of heavy rain.
Lenser said cleaning up the first round of mud and muck was exhausting and to have to do it all over again one week later is overwhelming, but what he has witnessed over the course of this epic tragedy is proof positive that this tiny village is definitely Coon Valley Strong!
Resident Jeff Guin is a prime example of what makes communities like Coon Valley special. Guin has only owned his house in the village for three months, but when flood waters over took his property he didn’t stick around to worry about what he lost himself, instead he was out helping his neighbors clean up their homes.
“We all collect stupid stuff and store it. We can replace that, but you can’t replace compassion and human life,” Guin said.
Peter and Brittney Nestingen on Old Mill Road thought they were going to die, that’s what Peter texted his mother, Clarice Kammel, as flood waters surrounded his house and the couple were trapped inside. The Nestingen’s lost their forever home, automobiles and almost all their personnel belongings, but they have each other and their unborn child thanks to the heroic efforts of members of Coon Creek Fire & Rescue who used a boat to bring them to safety.
The couple also has their wedding rings, which were on the night stand by their bed. When they were finally allowed back in the house, Peter spent an hour sifting through the deep mud on their bedroom floor until he found the rings which bonded them together in holy matrimony.
A short distance away on Anderson Street, Kathy Nelson was standing in her front yard surrounded by a mound of personal belongings that covered the entire lawn as volunteers kept removing piles of stuff from the basement of her home. To many of the volunteers the items they were removing may have seemed materialistic, but to Nelson they represented her life and a part of her history that she can never get back.
Nelson lost her only daughter, Elaine, in 2011, to a heart condition at the tender age of 14. To this day, every morning and every night, Nelson drives past the cemetery in Coon Valley where her daughter is buried or stops to touch the concrete marker engraved with her name. But, when she needed to feel a closer bond Nelson would go to the basement of her home and look through Elaine’s belongings, a scenario that can no longer be played out after flood water ravaged the entire lower level of Nelson’s house and most of the first floor.
Nelson was numb as she looked through a plastic container holding Elaine’s mud laden baby clothes and a box of water logged Barbie dolls she would spend hours playing with growing up. Somewhere in the massive pile of debris were the birthday cards Elaine gave her filled with words of love and a collection of school work they collected through the years.
“I’m too numb to even cry. I just hurt inside,” Nelson said.
What remained were several mud splattered pictures in frames of Elaine and a head full of memories of her beloved daughter that not even an epic flood can ever take away from this weary mother and if Kathy’s losses weren’t enough living right next door were her parents, Monte and LuEtta Nelson, who also lost everything they had spent a lifetime building.
“They say God won’t give you more than you can take, so I’m trying to keep the faith, but it’s not easy when something like this happens,” Kathy said.
From one end of town to the other people’s lives were being loaded in dumpsters and hauled to area landfills. People from all areas and walks of life rolled up their sleeves, pulled on rubber boots and gloves and teamed together to help their neighbors, friends and complete strangers try to piece back their lives.
As you left Coon Valley and headed south on Hwy. 162 toward the village of Chaseburg the story line and heartache didn’t change.
Sue Gunderson, who resides just off Hwy. 162, near Petticoat Junction, was in complete disbelief as she watched Westby Area High School students, staff members, parents and friends carry buckets of black mud out of her basement. Forming a line they passed the buckets down and emptied the muck in a pile on the edge of her property. The stench was so strong it took your breath away and was yet another reminder of the importance to removing the bacteria filled water.
For Gunderson this was the fifth time in the past 24 years that she has dealt with flood waters overflowing her property to some degree. Water never reached inside the house before, but this time her house sat like an island in the middle of an ocean leaving her scared with no way out. As she surveyed her property and the damages mounted so did her frustration. Gunderson said she’s done fixing, replacing and waiting for the next big storm to force her hand. Instead she plans to stay in the area she calls home, but rebuild her life on higher ground.
Jack and Carol Wooley own the Hideaway Bar in Lower Chaseburg. In 2007, when the last 500 year flood occurred, they weathered the storm and were one of only a few businesses that were not part of the FEMA buyout package. The Wooley’s currently had the business for sale, but Mother Nature removed any chance of them being able to sell the property and retire with a nest egg. Instead flood waters destroyed the compressor on every piece of equipment in the building and mud, several feet high inside was removed for hours with wheelbarrows.
As Carol shoveled mud out the back door she thanked all their loyal customers for their business, but said the Hideaway will not reopen again under their management.
“We’re just too old to start over. We’re simply done this time,” Carol said.
Leon Erickson resided in a mobile home right next door to the Hideaway in Chaseburg. As the flood waters rose he walked next door to check on Jack Wooley. As the two men talked about the rising water they heard an explosion. Within a matter of minutes Erickson’s mobile home went up in flames and all the two men could do was stand and watch it burn knowing that unless fire engine tankers were designed to float on water that no one would arrive in time to save the structure.
As of Tuesday evening, Sept. 4, Coon Creek Fire & Rescue had physically handled 123 rescues. These volunteers, along with countless others in communities throughout the Coulee Region deserve to be recognized for their heroic efforts, but instead all these amazing men and women want is their lives to return to some form of normalcy, which for many will not happen any day soon.
The stories of triumph over tragedy during this epic event are endless, as are the stories of survival that people will be telling for years to come. What tragedies like this remind us of is the resilience of good people and that what doesn’t kill us, only makes us stronger.
Jeff Guin said it best in Coon Valley as he finally made it back to work at his own flood ravaged home. With the music cranked up loud in his garage he hauled things out to be cleaned or disposed of. With each song that played he raised his hands up high and let the world know he was a survivor.
“I moved to Coon Valley because of the people and I’m staying in Coon Valley because of the people. This is my home. I love it here,” Guin said.
Now that’s Coon Valley Strong!
