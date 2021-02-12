Coon Valley teacher Amy Adam named VFW Elementary Teacher of the Year for Wisconsin

A Coon Valley Elementary School teacher has been selected as the VFW Elementary Teacher of the Year for the state of Wisconsin.
Amy Adam, who teaches 4-year-old kindergarten and has been at CVES since 2000, was nominated by Westby VFW Post 8021.
She and her husband Al live in Westby. Adam’s teaching goal is to help all her students learn what it means to be kind, respectful and responsible members of the community.
According to comments shared at a presentation held Feb. 3, examples of how she reaches those goals include sending home cards showing all the emblems of the various military branches of service and asking the parents to identify any family members who have served. The students can then talk with those family members about their experiences. Adam’s class has had visits from veterans, police officers, firefighters, doctors, turkey hunters, dental hygienists, farmers, local business people, representatives from food pantries, local festival royalty, high school students, school administrators and more to show her students examples of how to serve in the community.
Every Veterans Day, veterans from Coon Valley American Legion Post 116 visit Coon Valley Elementary School. Last year, Adam’s students presented them with “dog tags” to thank them for their service and to give to veterans in area nursing homes. Her students also sent “Happy Veterans Day” cards in 2020 to the father of one of her students who was deployed to Afghanistan.
Adam’s husband is a veteran and she has some other relatives who also served in the military. In the community, she volunteers with the Westby VFW where her husband is the post quartermaster (treasurer), she is on the library board, and she helps with local events such as Syttende Mai, Trout Fest and bingo at the VFW.
Adam was recognized largely for a project that she started in early 2020 to have her students send Valentine’s Day cards to deployed soldiers. An Army Aviation Task Force of about 800 soldiers from Ft. Drum, New York, which was providing all Army aviation assets in Afghanistan at the time, was identified as the unit to receive the cards.
Eventually this project expanded to all the schools in the Westby Area School District and several thousand cards were made by several hundred students. The cards were then sent by Operation Homefront in Onalaska with many other items added, including some special jerky “tidbits” prepared by Westby Locker and Meats.
A local veteran knew the task force commander and told him what was coming. The commander replied with the following: “Hey, all the packages have arrived! Thanks so much to you and everyone in your community that came together to gather and send us these wonderful gifts. The company First Sergeants picked up the boxes and distributed the gifts to the Soldiers. The Valentine’s Day cards are fantastic! I can’t believe how many there are, and how much love was put into each of them.” He later sent photos of his soldiers holding their valentines.