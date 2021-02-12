Coon Valley teacher Amy Adam named VFW Elementary Teacher of the Year for Wisconsin

Adam’s husband is a veteran and she has some other relatives who also served in the military. In the community, she volunteers with the Westby VFW where her husband is the post quartermaster (treasurer), she is on the library board, and she helps with local events such as Syttende Mai, Trout Fest and bingo at the VFW.

Adam was recognized largely for a project that she started in early 2020 to have her students send Valentine’s Day cards to deployed soldiers. An Army Aviation Task Force of about 800 soldiers from Ft. Drum, New York, which was providing all Army aviation assets in Afghanistan at the time, was identified as the unit to receive the cards.

Eventually this project expanded to all the schools in the Westby Area School District and several thousand cards were made by several hundred students. The cards were then sent by Operation Homefront in Onalaska with many other items added, including some special jerky “tidbits” prepared by Westby Locker and Meats.