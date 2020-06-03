Coon Valley teen injured in rollover accident on County Road P

A Coon Valley teenager was injured Tuesday afternoon in a rollover accident on County Road P one-tenth of a mile south of Spring Coulee Road in the town of Coon.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, Kyle K. Norman was northbound on County Road P when he failed to negotiate a curve and over corrected, striking an embankment and overturning. The vehicle came to rest on the driver’s side. Norman was able to get out of the vehicle and was treated and released at the scene with minor injuries.
Coon Valley Fire/EMS and Tri State Ambulance assisted at the scene.
