Coon Valley trash collection changes Jan. 1

Effective Jan. 1, 2022 the village of Coon Valley has contracted with Southwest Sanitation, LLC to provide automated weekly trash and continued every other week recycling collection for all residents. The service will include the addition of new solid waste containers owned by Southwest Sanitation. The village will no longer be using the garbage bag system. The garbage and recycling collection will be charged at $144 per residential unit on the December 2021 property tax bills payable January 2022.

The containers will be delivered prior to the first pick-up by Southwest Sanitation, somewhere between Dec. 15 and Dec. 31.

Each resident should already have one 95-gallon cart with a yellow lid for single stream recycling. The garbage cart will be a 65-gallon capacity unit. The carts have wheels and are easy to roll out to the curb on collection day. Trash collection will continue to be weekly on Mondays. Recycling collection will continue to be every other week. Only items placed in the carts will be collected. If an additional or larger trash container is needed, one will be provided at an additional charge. Just notify Southwest Sanitation’s office at 608-637-8010 after Jan. 1, 2022.

Information regarding the service change can be seen at Southwest Sanitation’s website, https://swsanitation.net.

The office is no longer requiring residents to purchase the Southwest Sanitation bags in 10-packs.

