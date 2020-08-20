Coon Valley Village Board chooses company to draw up plans for park pavilion

The Village Board of Coon Valley selected a company to draw up Wisconsin state approved plans for a new pavilion with restrooms in the park at its meeting, Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Renita Williams, clerk-treasurer, said the board approved Makepeace of Onalaska to draft the plans and bid out the project. “They will take it from beginning to end for us,” she said.
Board members also approved a $25,376.60 bid from Ryan Fencing, LLC of rural Westby for park fence replacements damaged by floods. Williams said the work may begin next month.
In July, Andrews Construction of Coon Valley was approved to construct a gazebo outside of the park’s flood area. At the meeting on Aug. 11, the board was informed that Andrews Construction isn’t able to get materials for the structure. The board approved that if needed, the gazebo could be a steel frame structure instead of cedar. Williams said FEMA (the Federal Emergency Management Agency) has allowed an extension for construction of the gazebo, and plans are to have it built next spring.
In another flood-related project, the board approved a $10,943 bid from Peterson Electric of Coon Valley to make electrical repairs in the park.
Williams said the pavilion, fencing and electrical projects are FEMA work. She said the village is working on getting the park structures out of the flood level, after being hit three years in a row with flooding.
Board members received an update on paving park areas damaged by flooding – the walking path, path between parking lots and Park Street repair. Sheldon’s Asphalt Paving of Viroqua has a full schedule and may not be able to do the paving until next year, Williams said.
Board members also received information about the $721.40 2020 HAVA Coronavirus Aid, CARES subgrant the village received for elections. According to Williams, the subgrant will cover costs for such things as sanitizers, masks, gloves and Plexiglas screens purchased in light of the coronavirus pandemic for the April general election, the August primary and the November general election.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!