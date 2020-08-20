Coon Valley Village Board chooses company to draw up plans for park pavilion

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Village Board of Coon Valley selected a company to draw up Wisconsin state approved plans for a new pavilion with restrooms in the park at its meeting, Tuesday, Aug. 11.

Renita Williams, clerk-treasurer, said the board approved Makepeace of Onalaska to draft the plans and bid out the project. “They will take it from beginning to end for us,” she said.

Board members also approved a $25,376.60 bid from Ryan Fencing, LLC of rural Westby for park fence replacements damaged by floods. Williams said the work may begin next month.

In July, Andrews Construction of Coon Valley was approved to construct a gazebo outside of the park’s flood area. At the meeting on Aug. 11, the board was informed that Andrews Construction isn’t able to get materials for the structure. The board approved that if needed, the gazebo could be a steel frame structure instead of cedar. Williams said FEMA (the Federal Emergency Management Agency) has allowed an extension for construction of the gazebo, and plans are to have it built next spring.

In another flood-related project, the board approved a $10,943 bid from Peterson Electric of Coon Valley to make electrical repairs in the park.